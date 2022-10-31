GREENFIELD, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared or a missing 36-year-old man from Greenfield.

According to the Indiana State Police, Jeffrey Stratton is a white male who is 5’10” tall and weighs 196 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black Under Armour hoodie, black and blue plaid pants, and white Nike sandals.

Police said Stratton has been missing from Greenfield, which is 25 miles east of Indy, since October 30th and was last seen at 7:35 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 317-477-4400 or dial 911.