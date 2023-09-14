Gary, IN – A silver alert has been declared for a missing boy from Gary, Indiana.

The Gary police department is searching for Damarion Dylan Martin,11, who is described as a 4’5″ tall black male weighing around 65 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Wednesday, September 13 at 6p.m. with a blue Lighthouse Charter School hoodie, navy blue pants, and black New Balance shoes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Damarion, contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0031 or 911.