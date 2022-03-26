FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 29-year-old man missing out of Fort Wayne.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, Rodney Dunbar II was last seen on Friday, March 25 at 8:00 pm.

Police described Dunbar II as African American, 6 feet 2 inches tall, and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown eyes with black hair and was last seen wearing a black stocking cap, black coat, gray sweatpants, and gray slippers.

He was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Rodney Dunbar II is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or dial 9-1-1.