Silver Alert declared for missing elderly woman in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Mary Sievers, an 83 year old white female. She stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, weights 164 pounds and has gray hair with brown eyes.

She is believed to be driving a green 2006 Toyota Prius with Indiana registration VIA914.

Mary is missing from Martinsville, Indiana which is 40 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 1:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Mary Sievers, contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at (317) 342-5544 or 911.