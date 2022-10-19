Columbus, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 40-year-old man from Columbus.

According to Indiana State Police, Aaron Brenton is a white male who is 5’8″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing white/red Puma hat, gray Puma hoodie and sweatpants, and sandals.

Police said Brenton has been missing from Columbus, which is 46 miles south of Indy, since October 18 and was last seen t 9:30 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at (812)-376-2600 or 911.