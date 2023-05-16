BLUFFTON, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing teenager out of Bluffton.

Bluffton police are investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Conner Grace. He is 5 feet 7 inches and 110 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie, tight black jeans, and a gold chain.

Conner was last seen on Tuesday, May 9 at 8:30 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Conner Grace, contact the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 or 911.