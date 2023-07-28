Owen County, IN – A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing woman from Freedom, Indiana.

The Owen County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Zoe Neree,18, who is described as a 5’4″ tall black female weighing around 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Thursday, July 27th at 5:30p.m. with glasses and all dark clothing.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information on Zoe Neree, contact the Owen County Sheriff’s Department at 812-829-4874 or 911.