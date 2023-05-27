SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old boy out of South Bend.

Sijay Donyeal Patton is described as a 120-pound black male who is 5’2” tall. He also has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Saturday, May 27 around 12:30 p.m. wearing a gray and yellow shirt with black pants.

The South Bend Police Department believes Patton could be with an unknown female in a maroon 2015 Jeep Cherokee with the Indiana license plate: NJW977.

Anyone with information related to Patton’s location is asked to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9202 or 911.