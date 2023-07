GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 11-year-old boy out of Greenfield.

The missing 11-year-old, identified as Garrison Moody, is described as a 90-pound white male who is 5’1” tall. He also has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen on Saturday, July 1 around 11:40 a.m. wearing a t-shirt, gray basketball shorts and white Crocs.

Anyone with information related to his location is asked to contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 317-477-1144 or 911.