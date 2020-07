LA PORTE — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 29-year-old man missing from La Porte, Indiana.

Police say Shane G. Cooper was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

He is described as standing 5’8″ tall, weighs about 175 lbs, has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

ISP says Cooper is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Cooper should contact the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department 219-326-6808 or 911.