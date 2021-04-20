Silver Alert declared for 88-year-old man from Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for an 88-year-old man missing from Terre Haute, Indiana.

Clarence Campbell is described as standing 5’9″ tall, weighs about 150 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Campbell was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday wearing a tan hat, gray Nike sweatshirt, khaki pants and driving a red 200 Mercury Grand Marquis with an Indiana license plate that reads “WA9IHC.”

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Campbell should call the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-244-2200 or 911.