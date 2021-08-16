Silver Alert declared for 79-year-old Anderson man

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 79-year-old man missing from Anderson.

Indiana State Police say Graydon Skeoch was last seen at about 3 p.m. Monday wearing a Vietnam veteran hat, blue shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

He is described as standing 6’3″ tall, weighs about 195 lbs, has gray hair and hazel eyes.

State police believe Skeoch to be in extreme danger and say he may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or 911.