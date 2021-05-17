Silver Alert declared for 75-year-old Valparaiso man

VALPARAISO, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old man missing from Valparaiso, Indiana.

Indiana State Police say John O’Hara was last seen at about 10 a.m. Monday wearing an older Chicago Cubs hat, dark blue windbreaker vest with no sleeves, blue jeans or black sweat pants and dark brown work boots. He was driving a gray 2015 Honda CRV with an Indiana license plate that readds “96V4.”

O’Hara is described as standing 5’9″ tall, weighs about 200 pounds, has white hair and brown eyes.

Police say he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on O’Hara should contact the Porter County Sheriff’s Department at 219-477-3000 or 911.