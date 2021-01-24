Silver Alert declared for 55-year-old man from Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from Columbus, Indiana.

Indiana State Police say 55-year-old Jerry Wesler was last seen Saturday around 10:30 a.m. wearing a black leather jacket, jeans and white shoes.

Wesler is described as standing 5’7″ inches tall, weighs about 145 pounds, has gray hair and hazel eyes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information related to Wesler’s whereabouts should call the Columbus Police Department at 812-379-1689 or 911.