Silver Alert declared for 22-year-old woman from Gary

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cheyenne Westerfield (Photo Provided By Indiana State Police)

GARY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 22-year-old woman from Gary.

Indiana State Police say 22-year-old Cheyenne Westerfield was last seen at about 1 p.m. Saturday wearing a green wig, blue coat, black and brown top, black and brown pants, and brown and black mid-shin boots with fur.

Westerfield is described as standing 5’2″ tall, weighs about 210 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

Anyone with information on Westerfield’s whereabouts should call the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1214 or 911.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News