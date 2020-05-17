Silver Alert declared for 16-year-old girl missing from St. Paul

DECATUR COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been declared for 16-year-old Olivia Sherfield, who is missing from St. Paul, Indiana.

Police say Sherfield was last seen at 1:38 p.m. Sunday getting into a small, black, single cab truck with “SPORT” written on the back window. She was wearing white washed blue jeans and long sleeve white shirt.

Sherfield is described as standing 5’5″ tall, weighs about 130 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Sherfield’s whereabouts should contact the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department at 812-222-4911 or 911.