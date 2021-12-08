Silver Alert declared for 15-year-old Indianapolis girl

INDIANAPOLIS — A Silver Alert has been declared for a teenage girl missing from Indianapolis.

Cabrini Stott (Photo Provided By IMPD)

Indiana State Police said 15-year-old Cabrini Stott was last seen on Monday at about 2 a.m. Her last known location was the 5800 block of Village Plaza S. Dr. on the city’s east side, according to Indianapolis police.

Stott is described as standing 5’2″ tall, weighs about 130 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information on Stott should call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6541 or 911.