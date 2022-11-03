LOGANSPORT – The Logansport Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Blanca Xona-Vasquez.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 98 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black Los Angeles t-shirt with a ripped blue jeans and a heart/butterfly necklace.

She was last seen on Tuesday, November 1st and is considered to be in extreme danger. Blanca may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Blanca Xona-Vasquez, contact the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060 or 911.