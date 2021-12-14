Missing 11-year-old Angola boy found safe

UPDATE: Angola City Police said the 11-year-old has been found and is safe.

—————————————

ANGOLA, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for an 11-year-old boy missing from Angola, Indiana.

Indiana State Police said the boy was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday wearing a “Minecraft” stocking cap, tan jacket, black sweatpants with white writing and black shoes.

He is described as standing 5’3″ tall, weighs about 115 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Grant should call the Angola Police Department at 260-665-2121 or 911.