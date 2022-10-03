ELKHART, Ind. – A Silver Alert has been declared for a 26-year-old woman missing from Elkhart.

Indiana State Police said Alicia Delacruz was last seen about 4:10 p.m. Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Delacruz is described as 5’1″ tall, 270 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and slip on shoes with flower print.

ISP added that Delacruz is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or 911.