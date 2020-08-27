Silver Alert canceled after 14-year-old New Albany boy found safe

UPDATE:

The Silver Alert for a missing 14-year-old boy from New Albany was canceled Thursday evening after he was found safe, according to police.

ORIGINAL STORY:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Police in New Albany are looking for help finding a missing 14-year-old.

The Indiana State Police said the teen went missing from New Albany around noon Thursday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He is 5’8″ tall, weighs 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts and blue Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411 or 911.