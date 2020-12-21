SILVER ALERT: Authorities searching for missing Washington County man

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Samuel Woodard, 69, a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Woodard was last seen wearing a black and white checkered jacket and blue jeans.

Samuel Woodard is missing from Pekin, Indiana, which is 108 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, December 20, at 4:30 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Samuel Woodard, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Department at 812-883-5999 or 911.