KNOX, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Knox Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Victor Greene, 66, a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 220 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a camouflage jacket with dark blue sweatpants and a hat, and utilizing a wheelchair.

Victor is missing from Knox, Indiana which is 118 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, February 24, at 12 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Victor Greene, contact the Knox Police Department at 574-772-3771 or 911.