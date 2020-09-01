SILVER ALERT: Authorities searching for missing Fort Wayne girl

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Dajyhana Anderson, 12, a black female, 5 feet tall, 169 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Dajyhana was last seen wearing a purple, pink and white tank top, blue jean shorts, black and gold Nike flip flops. She is believed to be in the company of an unknown adult male.

Dajyhana is missing from Fort Wayne, which is 129 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Monday, August 31 at 11:30 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Dajyhana Anderson, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.