SILVER ALERT: Authorities searching for missing Freedom, Indiana man

OWEN COUNTY, Indiana — A Silver Alert has been declared. The Owen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Lowell Robinson, 85, a white male, 6′, 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Robinson was last seen wearing a brown sports coat, white shirt, gray slacks, and tennis shoes and driving a blue and silver 2001 GMC Sierra with an Indiana license plate of ARAMIS.

Lowell is missing from Freedom, Indiana, which is 60 miles southwest of Indianapolis, and was last seen Sunday, March 7, at 5:45 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Lowell Robinson, contact the Owen County Sheriff’s Department at 812-829-4874 or 911.