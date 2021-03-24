SILVER ALERT: Authorities searching for missing 3 year old Muncie boy

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Muncie Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jeremiah P. Logan, 3, a biracial male, 3 feet 6 inches tall, 50 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a green shirt and red underwear with no pants, shoes, or socks.

Jeremiah was last seen with his grandmother, Marcia Logan, 65, a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 170 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be driving a white 2005 Pontiac Vibe with a Tennessee license plate of 6T15X8.

Jeremiah is missing from Muncie, and was last seen on Tuesday, March 23, at 9 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Jeremiah P. Logan, contact the Muncie Police Department at (765) 747-4838 or call 9-1-1.