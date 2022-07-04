ROCKVILLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Rockville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Glenn Kiger, 70, a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Kiger was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans, and brown Sketcher boots.

Glenn is missing from Rockville, Indiana, which is 57 miles west of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, July 3, at 8 p.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Glenn Kiger, contact the Rockville Police Department at 765-569-5480 or 911.