Silver Alert: Authorities looking for missing Warsaw man

INDIANAPOLIS — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Warsaw.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of James D. Slough, 30.

Slough is reportedly 5′ 7″ tall, around 180 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with “racer parts wholesaler” on the left front and back of the shirt, silver athletic shorts, tall brown hiking socks, and brown over the ankle hiking boots.

James is missing from Warsaw, Indiana which is 128 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 6:00 pm.

He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on James D. Slough, contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667 or 911.