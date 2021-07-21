SILVER ALERT: Authorities in New Castle searching for missing 63-year-old man

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The New Castle Police Department is investigating the disappearance of David Mise, 63, a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 390 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. Mise was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt, dark blue shorts with red and blue flip-flops, and driving a silver 2021 Kia Rio with Arizona license 2NA8VC.

David is missing from New Castle, which is 48 miles east of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Tuesday, July 20, at 3:30 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on David Mise, contact the New Castle Police Department at 765-529-4890 or 911.