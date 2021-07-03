SILVER ALERT: Authorities in Lafayette searching for missing 83 year old man

News
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Lafayette Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Chester Platt, 83, a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Platt was last seen wearing a blue or red stripped shirt with khaki colored pants and black tennis shoes.

Chester is missing from Lafayette, and was last seen Friday, July 2, at 4 p.m.  He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Chester Platt, contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765 807-1200 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News