SYRACUSE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Syracuse, Indiana Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Joshua Coburn, 44, a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 195 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a black jacket and brown pants.

Joshua is missing from Syracuse, Indiana which is 140 miles north of Indianapolis. Coburn was last seen on Thursday, March 10 4 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Joshua Coburn, contact the Syracuse Police Department at 574-457-5333 or 911.