HAMMOND, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Hammond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Michelle Delane, 52, a white female, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a white T-shirt with the word “Levi’s” on the front, blue sweatpants, and black and white sneakers.

Michelle is missing from Hammond, Indiana, which is 157 miles northwest of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Monday, July 18 at 5:58 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Michelle Delane, contact the Hammond Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.