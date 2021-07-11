SILVER ALERT: Authorities in Fairmount, Ind. searching for missing 74-year-old woman

FAIRMOUNT, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Fairmount Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Shirley Haynes, 74, a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 184 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Haynes was last seen wearing a gray flannel shirt with flowers and gray sweatpants, and driving a silver 2009 Chevrolet Impala with Indiana license plate D667NG.

Shirley is missing from Fairmount, Indiana which is 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, July 10, at 1 p.m.  She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Shirley Haynes, contact the Fairmount Police Department at (765) 668-8168 or 911.

