SILVER ALERT: Authorities are looking for a missing 79-year-old woman from New Palestine

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Shelbyville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Sandra Hobbs, 79, a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Hobbs was last seen driving a silver 2006 Chevrolet Impala with Indiana license plate ROS137.

Sandra is missing from New Palestine, Indiana which is 19 miles west of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, January 2, at 5:30 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Sandra Hobbs, contact the Shelbyville Police Department at 317-392-5108 or 911.