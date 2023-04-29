PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A silver alert has been declared for a missing Parke County teenager.

The Indiana State Police is investigating the disappearance of 17-year-old Gracie Reigh Erwin, who was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black leggings on Friday, April 28 at 9:30 a.m.

Erwin is described as a white female who is 5’5″ tall, 230 pounds and possesses brown hair with brown eyes.

Anyone who may have any information about her disappearance is encouraged to contact the Parke County Sheriff’s Office at 765-569-5413 or 911.