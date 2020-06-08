Silver Alert announced for missing 90-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a.missing 90-year-old woman from Vincennes.

Police in Knox County are investigating the disappearance of Helen Watson, 90, who is missing from Vincennes, Indiana – 127 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Watson 5′ 5″, 120 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy blue blouse, navy blue pants, and carrying a large black purse.

Watson was last seen on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:30 am. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Helen Watson, contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at 812-882-7660 or 911.