FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday night as police investigate the disappearance of a 9-year-old girl from Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Police Department said that Autumn Riddle was last seen Wednesday afternoon around 3:20 p.m.

At the time she was wearing a pink speckled jacket, blue jeans and a backpack.

She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Autumn Riddle, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1336 or 911.