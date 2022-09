MILL CREEK, Ind. — The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of a teen from Mill Creek, Indiana.

A Statewide Silver Alert was issued today for 17-year-old Lauren Schmidt, who was last seen Thursday, September 22.

At the time, she was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants. She is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information about the teen or her whereabouts, contact the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office at (219) 326-7700 or 911.