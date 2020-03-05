Silent films series begins at Garfield Park’s ‘Vintage Movie Night’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Garfield Park Art Center has announced The Toll of the Sea (1922) as the next featured film at Vintage Movie Night on Saturday, March 7, at 7:00 p.m.

The 1922 film is the first in a series of three silent films to be shown at Vintage Movie Night with a live score from pianist Roger Lippincott. The Black Pirate (1926) will screen on April 18, followed by He Who Gets Slapped (1924) on May 16.

Indianapolis film historian Eric Grayson will introduce the film and conduct a Q&A session afterwards.

Grayson hosts the monthly event that proudly boasts: “Real film on real projectors.”

The Toll of the Sea (1922) synopsis:

“Featuring actress Anna May Wong, this version of the classic Madame Butterfly tale has a young Asian woman fall in love with a soldier who promises to marry her, and then deserts her as she’s expecting a child.”

Vintage Movie Night admission is $5 and concessions are $1. This is a family-friendly film and there is free parking for the event.

Garfield Park Arts Center is located at 2432 Conservatory Drive.

For more information, go to gpacarts.org or call 317-327-7135.

For more information on Eric Grayson, visit DrFilm.net/blog, check out his website FilmEric.com and follow him on Facebook.

The Vintage Movie Night screenings for the remainder of 2020 are as follows:

April: The Black Pirate (1926)

May: He Who Gets Slapped (1924)

June: This Island Earth (1955)

July: The Kentuckian (1955)

August: Seventh Voyage of Sinbad (1957)

September: Johnny Doesn’t Live Here Any More (1944)

October: House of Frankenstein (1944)

November: The Battle of Britain (1944)

December: In Name Only (1937)