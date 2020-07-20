Sign up now for weekend Salvation Army Backpack Giveaway

INDIANAPOLIS – On Saturday, July 25, the Fountain Square Salvation Army is hosting its annual backpack giveaway for local families in need. This year, because of COVID-19, the public must register in advance to get one of the 300 available backpacks.

The giveaway is for K – 12 students who live east of Meridian Street in Marion County.

Since the event is in Marion County, masks must be worn.

Backpacks are full of school supplies to help students start the year off right, whether they’re in the classroom or learning from home.

Organizers say the need this year has doubled because of COVID-19.

“We consistently see about 150-200 families who come through to get backpacks, but we knew that that wasn’t really going to be sufficient for this year knowing that many families have made some really difficult financial decisions,” said Captain Vinal Lee with the Fountain Square Salvation Army.

In addition to backpacks, this event will offer vendor booths so families can learn about other resources too, like public libraries. Kids can even get a free back to school haircut.

“Families already struggled financially, that’s why organizations like the Salvation Army exist,” Lee said. “Then COVID happened, and now you have families who are struggling on top of an already difficult situation.”

Fountain Square Salvation Army Backpack Giveaway:

Saturday, July 25, 12-3 p.m.

Fountain Square Community Center

1337 Shelby Street, Indianapolis

For K-12 students who live east of Meridian St. in Marion Co.

Must register in advance

Masks must be worn

Click here to register for the backpack giveaway.

Click here to donate to the Salvation Army.