Shuttle service resumes rides to Indiana correctional facilities

A shuttle service is now back in operation, giving people rides to see loved ones who are incarcerated.

The “Keeping Families Together Ministry” halted operations when the Indiana Department of Correction stopped in-person visits during the pandemic.

To visit prisons now, visitors need to fill out a new online form.

On top of giving people rides, the ministry also helps those without access to computers. You can reach them at 317-924-4124.

They try to schedule at least one trip per month to more than 20 different adult and juvenile correctional facilities across the state depending on people’s needs and interests.

Prisons Visited as per Regular Schedule

Logansport Juvenile Facility

Branchville Correctional Facility

Correctional Industrial Facility

Indiana State Prison

Miami Correctional Facility

New Castle Correctional Facility

Pendleton Correctional Facility + Juvenile

Westville Correctional Facility

Plainfield Correctional Facility

Rockville Women Prison

Putnamville Correctional Facility

Wabash Valley Correctional Facility

Lakeside Correctional Facility

Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex

Indiana Women Prison

Heritage Trail Facility

Prisons Visited Based on Rider Demand

Madison Juvenile Correctional

Chain-O-Lakes Correctional Facility

Edinburgh Correctional Facility

Correctional Facility

Camp Summit Correctional Facility

Madison Correctional Facility for Women

The price depends on the person’s ability to pay. The ministry is hosting a fundraiser September 23, to raise money and keep the cost down.

Founder Cecelia Whitfield started the service more than 30 years ago when her son was incarcerated and now that he’s free she says visits are important for everyone.

“When folks inside know that their families are able to get there, their families inside know that someone continues to care for them, it causes them to want to do the best that they can do so that when they come home, they won’t want to come back,” said Whitfield.

The ministry primarily serves people who are unable to drive themselves because they can’t afford it or because of a disability. The shuttle they use has wheelchair accessibility.

The rides are something that many have come to depend on and have missed since they shut down in March of 2020

“There’s nothing like a face-to-face connection. Phone calls are very limited in time and scope, and you just can’t get the kind of communication you need when you’re in person,” said Susan Jones who is blind and has been using the service for years.

For more information, you can visit their website.

A representative with the Indiana Department of Correction released this statement:

Indiana DOC facilities are set to resume visitation on August 30, but if a facility has cases of COVID-19, that can cause visitation to be postponed. Whether visitation is impacted is based on a number of factors, including facility population size, the number of positive COVID cases in the facility and the vaccination rate. Our staff are reviewing this data frequently to determine whether activities, including volunteers, classes and visitation, are safe to continue. We want to be able to offer the public the chance to see their loved ones, but we also have to keep the safety of our incarcerated population and our staff at the forefront.