Showers will move in overnight and more rain is likely this weekend

High temperatures were in the 70s Wednesday before sunny skies gave way to the clouds that developed in the afternoon. Now a weather pattern change is on the way.

Two storm systems are approaching the state and they will spread rain across the state. The showers will develop after Midnight and last through Thursday afternoon. A cold front will move across the state late in the day and bring much cooler air. Expect high temperatures in the 50s with up to a half-inch of rain.

Our next weather system will spread a wave of moisture across Friday night into Saturday with rain ending early on Sunday. Another half-inch of rain is likely this weekend and the cooler temperatures will be with us through early next week.

Central Indiana saw high temperatures above average Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely Thursday morning.

Rain tapers off Thursday afternoon.

The heaviest rain will fall south of I-70 through Thursday evening.

Showers will be likely over the next four days.

Up to an inch of rain is likely through the weekend.