Showers return Sunday, colder temperatures next week

INDIANAPOLIS – While we had a lot of sunshine today it was cooler and more seasonal. Temperatures topped off in the upper 40s. As we head into Sunday we will be warmer before temperatures really tumble into the beginning of next week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 30s with increasing clouds but dry conditions.

Sunday will be our transition day to a more active period of weather. Scattered showers will be around during the day with temperatures topping off in the lower to middle 50s. A cold front will push through which will bring colder temperatures and breezy conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Monday will be blustery and cold. Temperatures will only top off in the upper 30s with a few clouds. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest anywhere between 15-25 mph. Tuesday and Wednesday are when things get tricky. Models are still showing the potential for a rain/snow mix on both days, later Tuesday into Wednesday. Something that has to be monitored into next week. It is still WAY too early to talk about any kind of totals.

Thursday of next week could also feature another system that could bring a rain/snow mix. Again, way too soon to talk about timing, totals, or impacts. Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast.