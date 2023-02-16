We’re tracking an active weather day Thursday with rain and storms around. The first wave has already moved into central Indiana and has led to a very wet morning commute. A few thunderstorms have developed as well but everything has remained well below severe criteria.

Afternoon strong/severe storm chance

A better chance to see strong or severe storms will come late this morning and afternoon. After a lull in rainfall mid morning, the center of the low associated with this storm system will be tracking over the state around the lunch hour. This could reignite more storm activity with that will have the potential to become strong or severe. Damaging winds will be the primary threat with storms that do develop, but all severe weather threats are in play. That means an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

The best dynamics for these storms to develop will be situated over far southeastern Indiana. However, some of these storms still could impact parts of central Indiana, with our southern and eastern counties looking more favorable.

Turning colder

High temperatures will be hard to pin point for the day as there will be a large temperature spread from north to south. Our northern cities will have a hard time getting into the 50s while our southern counties could see temperatures reaching 60-degrees. This will all be determined by how far the warm front tracks today.

Once the low slides through the state and it drags a cold front with it, temperatures will be in a free-fall through the rest of the afternoon and evening. Temperatures Friday morning will start in the mid 20s with wind chills that will have fallen to the teens. A few patches of light snow or flurries may be ongoing as well.

A new temperature turnaround

The return to winter is brief as a new warmup gets underway for the weekend. The temperatures will rise back to the mid 50s by Sunday and the weekend remains dry. More unsettled weather returns next week.