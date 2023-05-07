INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms continue into the start of the week across central Indiana.

Strong storm potential Monday

Some of the storms that will be firing up in the afternoon hours of Monday will be strong, potentially reaching severe criteria with gusty winds and hail around one inch in diameter. A brief spin-up is also a threat within some of the stronger thunderstorms Monday that cannot be ruled out.

Rain will be present early Monday morning and throughout most of the day. Expect a wet morning commute to start the week. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s once again, despite cloud coverage and storms throughout the day. New rainfall amounts up to a quarter of an inch are possible, except higher in thunderstorms.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast

Temperatures will remain mild in the overnight hours in the week ahead. Lows in the 50s and 60s this week with highs in the upper 70s. Several days with storm chances are expected this week as well.