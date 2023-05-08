We will have the chance for scattered showers and storms this evening, mainly south of I-70. A few clusters of storms will have the potential to produce gusty winds and heavy downpours. The ground is already saturated from weekend rains and standing water may develop.

Rain will exit overnight and in the wake of the cold front, Tuesday will be a great day. We’ll have sunny skies and the humidity will be lower. Afternoon temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will rise back to the mid 70s. Warmer temperatures and rain and storm chances, along with more humid conditions will return for Mother’s Day weekend.

Shower and storms are possible this evening.

Tuesday will be a sunny, mild day.

Temperatures and humidity will rise later this week.

A daily chance for rain starts Thursday night.