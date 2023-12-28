(WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana’s 2024 legislative session will kick off in a few weeks and local lawmakers are already working on legislation to introduce when they gavel into session.

State lawmakers pass a new budget every two years. This is an off year, so Republican leaders are predicting a much calmer session this go around. But Senator Spencer Deery, who represents Indiana’s 23rd Senate district, hopes that’s not true.

“Frankly, I wasn’t elected to maintain the status quo,” Deery explains. “I’m new and energetic and ready to go.”

He says he’s ready to move on education reforms in the upcoming session.

“We’re definitely going to spend some time looking at literacy and reading, as we should. There are far too many Hoosiers who are not finding the life success because they’re not finding the educational success and that all ties back to the ability to read.”

In district 38, Senator Greg Goode is hoping to get a few bills passed. His district covers Vigo, Sullivan and Clay counties. He’s finishing out Jon Ford’s term. He stepped down back in September.

Goode says, “Terre Haute is really in a strategically geographic position to attract visitors from across the state line to Terre Haute. Folks who like to spend dollars here to support our local economy.” He continued, “I think we can continue to build on that to see if we can convert those who are visiting Terre Haute to become residents.”

Goode says much of his work this session will be on economic development and supporting the local economy in this part of the state.

On the other side of the aisle, Democratic Representative Tonya Pfaff hopes to improve infrastructure in Indiana, starting with I-70.

“We want it three lanes, all the way from Terre Haute to Richmond,” explains Pfaff. “Of course, in the Indianapolis area it is three lanes but we want to fill in the rest of I-70. I think, safety wise, it just makes sense.”

She also hopes to expand Project Lifesaver to make it a statewide program. It’s a tool designed to find people in unique situations who may wonder off and can’t communicate where they are.

Both Pfaff and Goode say they want to reach across the aisle to get things done for the people of the Hoosier state.

According to Pfaff, “People talk about bipartisan support a lot and, the reason it’s so important is because we make better bills. Democrats have good ideas, as Republicans have good ideas. But, when we come together and talk and we figure out the best for Indiana Hoosiers, that’s the best way to legislate.”

Goode agrees. He says, “A lot of legislation in statehouses across the country, and especially here in Indiana tend to be bipartisan. My goal is to be especially intentional around it. I want to work closely with State Representative Tonya Pfaff who may not be of my political party, but shares my common desire that we want a better Terre Haute and the surrounding communities.”

Indiana’s next legislative session begins January 8.