Shots fired incident ends in arrest of Adams Twp. fire chief

St. Paul, Ind. – A fire chief with Adams Township in Decatur County has been arrested for criminal recklessness with a firearm.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance with shots fired in the 300 block of E. Water Street on Sunday, November 21.

According to investigators, Adams Twp. Fire Chief Craig Jones was arrested in connection and has been charged with four counts of criminal recklessness with a firearm.

Agencies responding to the incident included: Decatur County Communications Center, Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, St. Paul Police Department, St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department, Decatur County EMS, and Greensburg Fire department.