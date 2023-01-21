INDIANAPOLIS – A 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning on Indy’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the boy was hurt after shots were fired from outside a residence in the 4100 block of East 21st street just before 2 a.m.

Police say multiple people were inside the house when the incident took place. The boy was hit by the gunfire while he was asleep.

Officers rendered medical aid to the boy before medics arrived. He was taken to the hospital and was last described as stable.

Investigators do not have any suspect information at this time.

They are asking anyone with information to come forward and speak with detectives.