MUNCIE, Ind. – A single shot was discharged in a dorm at Ball State University in Muncie, according to representatives from Ball State University.

Ball State University said this in a statement:

Earlier this evening the University Police Department responded to a report of a discharged firearm in a residence hall room in Studebaker West housing complex on campus. UPD has concluded there is no immediate threat to campus community. UPD continues to investigate the incident. The campus community will be notified via regular emergency alert systems if additional action becomes necessary. Greg Fallon, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

Police have determined that there is no threat to campus.